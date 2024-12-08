Kirby Smart Releases Another Update on Carson Beck Injury
The Georgia Bulldogs have some time to breath and get a bit healthier in their wait to find out who will make it to match up with them in the All-State Sugar Bowl against the winner of Indiana and Notre Dame.
Georgia's starting quarterback Carson Beck is undergoing evaluation after sustaining an injury in the SEC Championship game. Georgia with one second on the clock was trying to attempt a hail mary but Beck was hit as he threw and remained on the ground. Beck eventually stood up and walked off of the field, but did so gingerly.
“I’m still trying to get that knowledge myself,” Smart told the . “He did get to have an MRI this morning. We should get the results here in the next few hours. We just had a team meeting. He was there for the team meeting, but we don’t know much more than we knew last night as of right now, but we should be finding out something here soon.”
"This situation does give you situation if that's what has to happen, there's time there. But experience is so valuable, we can't simulate that. There's nothing we can do about that right now, we are still waiting on information."
