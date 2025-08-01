Kirby Smart Reveals Humerous Story of His First Fall Camp With the Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs head coach reveals a humorous story about his first fall camp from his days as a player.
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have reported for fall camp as the Dawgs enter their final phase of the offseason ahead of the 2025 regular season schedule. Over the years, Smart and his staff have developed a reputation for coaching players extremely hard and have been the source of many humorous stories from former players.
But as a former player for the University of Georgia himself, Smart has plenty of experience with the grueling expectations of a fall camp in Athens. The Bulldogs' head coach revealed a humorous story of his experiences in his freshman year earlier this week on 92-9 The Game.
"It was different, because as a freshman, you didn't train all summer. When you reported as a freshman, it was like August," said Smart. "And you had the first conditioning test, without having worked out. You had to do twelve 200s and complete them in a certain time."
"200s" are likely referring to the 200-meter sprint. Smart recounted how the grueling workouts had him questioning his decision to play for Georgia.
"I just remember going out on the track and being like 'I didn't sign up for this.' I'm out on this track running twelve 200s, and I've got to make a certain time, and I'm running next to all these wideouts like 'oh my god.'"
Smart and the Bulldogs will continue their fall practices leading up to the beginning of their 2025 regular season. The Dawgs are set to host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m.
