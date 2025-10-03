Kirby Smart Reveals Key Statistical Area He Wants Georgia Bulldogs to Improve Most
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reveals the statistical category that he wants the Dawgs to improve in the most.
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to bounce back this weekend after suffering a devastating loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, which ended a 33-game win streak inside Sanford Stadium. As the Bulldogs look to regroup against the Kentucky Wildcats, the team will need to make some improvements.
Earlier this week, during an episode of Bulldogs Live, Smart revealed which statistical areas he specifically wanted to see the most improvement in.
"The stat we always go by is who is more explosive and who has more explosive plays," said Smart. "Crazy enough, we won the explosive battle last week [against Alabama]. The next stat we look at is the turnover battle. We lost the turnover battle, but I would love to win both of those."
Smart and his defense have created just three turnovers through four games this season and are currently -2 in the overall turnover margin. The Dawgs will need to improve this statistic quickly should they have aspirations of returning to the College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs will return to action this Saturday as they host the Kentucky Wildcats. Kickoff for this game is currently set for approximately 12:07 p.m., and coverage for the event will be held on ABC/ESPN3.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN 3
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily