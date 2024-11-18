Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Football Injury Report
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the injury report following the Tennessee game.
Georgia closed out their conference schedule this season with a big win over the Tennessee Volunteers. The Dawgs went on to win by a final score of 31-17 and move on to 8-2 on the year. They were pushed out of the playoff picture last week after their game against Ole Miss, but it's safe to assume they will be right back in the thick of it this week.
During the Tennessee game, Georgia got some key players back from injury as offensive lineman tate Ratledge was back in the mix and Cash Jones was on the field after appearing questionable on the injury report leading into the game. However, wide receiver Dillon Bell went down wtih an ankle injury against the Volunteers and did not return to the game.
Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday as Georgia prepares for their game against UMass and he also provided an updated injury report. Here is what it looks like after this weekend:
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Dillon Bell: No update on Dillon really. I just ran into him a few minutes ago. Ankle sprain that’s not going to require surgery or anything.
- Trevor Etienne: “Hopeful to get him back.”
- Earnest Greene: "We are hopeful to get him back. He was hurt and tried to go against Ole Miss. But we are very hopeful to get him back this week.”
- Branson Robinson - Knee
- Roderick Robinson - Turf Toe
- Micah Morris - Lower Body
