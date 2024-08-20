Kirby Smart Updates the Injury Report for Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs have finished the fall camp portion of the preseason as they prepare for their season opener against the No. 14 ranked Clemson Tigers. Georgia enters the season as the No.1 ranked team on the consensus rankings and will be a multi-score favorite over the Tigers.
They are a relatively banged-up football team as they exit fall camp. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media as they begin preparation for the Tigers.
Injury Report 8/20
- Roderick Robinson - "Dealing with a little bit of a turf toe, don't know when he's going to be available. We had a good group of backs on Saturday. "
- Warren Brinson - "Warren's been working his way back, I think 75, 85% on the GPS metrics. That was an Achilles coming into camp, think we should be able to get him back soon. Will know more today. "
- Jared Wilson - Jared Wilson has been dealing with a bit of an Achilles as well, but he was back in a limited role on Saturday so he's back.
- Xavier McLeod - Been dealing with a little bit of an injury we don't know when we will get him back.
- Smael Mondon - Smael's been a participant in camp. He's on track.
Injury Report 8/13
- Roderick Robinson has been dealing with a little bit of a toe issue.
- Jared Wilson is doing well, he's dealing with a bit of Achilles tendinitis.
- Chaz Chambliss is dealing with a hamstring tightness that's been bothering him.
- RB, Branson Robinson - Will start practice without limitation but there will be a monitor on him.
- DL, Jordan Hall - Jordan Hall had a stress fracture in his tibia and he has had the same injury on the other shin it seems. He's had the same injury to the left and the right. He's going to be back but we don't know the timeline of that.
- DB, Chris Peal - Had Labrum surgery this offseason.
- LB, Smael Mondon - Is able to do some stuff, not everything. He's almost back.
- DL, Warren Brinson - Achiles tendon, he will be in and out. We injected it and he should be back shortly
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
ADVERTISING
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily