Georgia Punter Brett Thorson Labeled as 'Certified NFL Guy' by Former NFL Punter

The Georgia Bulldogs sent 10 total players to the NFL combine this year. One of which, was punter Brett Thorson. The veteran Georgia punter was one of the most consistent in the country over his college career and even battled back from an ACL injury that he suffered at the end of the 2024 season.

Thorson won the Ray Guy award in 2025, was a finalist for the award in 2024, made the AP All-American second-team in 2024 and made the same list in 2025.

Thorson had the opportunity to showcase his skill set at the combine. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee even went to bat for Thorson during his show on Thursday and thinks Thorson is a "certified NFL guy."

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia place kicker Brett Thorson (PK06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"There were two guys I thought were certified NFL guys," McAfee said. "The kid from Georgia [Brett Thorson] and the Michigan State kid. But that's the type of thing you can do at the NFL combine. You separate yourself from the rest of the class."

Thorson served as the Bulldogs' punter from 2022-2025 and was an integral piece to the team's special teams unit during all four of his seasons with the program. On numerous occasions, his punts placed Georgia's defense in an excellent position to succeed, and his abilities became extremely inconvenient for opposing offenses.

As a native from Australia, the punter's vibrant and unique personality helped him become a college football fan-favorite in the sport, and his likable characteristics will make him a fantastic addition to his future team. Although, if he is selected by the Texans, he and Lassiter will likely have an argument or two to sort out.

The Bulldogs will now look to Drew Miller to serve as the program's new starting punter. Miller saw action for Georgia at the beginning of this past season while Thorson continued to rehab his injury and during the SEC Championship game against Texas and against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

Thorson suffered a knee injury against Texas when trying to tackle a player during a punt return. It would later be revaled that he suffered an ACL tear and would have to miss the rest of the season.

As the NFL Combine continues, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in depth coverage of all Georgia players who are at the event. Events for this year's combine are set to continue through, Sunday, March 1st.