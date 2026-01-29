Can WR Zachariah Branch Make Even More Georgia Football History in the NFL Draft?

Can Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch make even more history for his team in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a 2025 college football season that saw a plethora of special moments that were headlined by some elite players. However, few players were more impactful for the Dawgs than wide receiver Zachariah Branch this season.

In his lone season with Georgia, the USC transfer accounted for over 800 receiving yards and was a walking highlight reel for the team in all 14 of his contests. His biggest achievement, however, was his 81 total receptions, which shattered the university's single-season record.

But while Branch's time in the red and black is now over, the Bulldogs' pass catcher still has an opportunity to make even more history for his team as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.

According to a handful of mock drafts, Branch is currently projected to be a fringe first-round selection and could cement his spot as a top-32 pick with an impressive showing in the upcoming NFL Combine.

"Branch doesn't have the ideal size, but he has a track background and is lightning quick. He reminds me a little of Zay Flowers," wrote ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. "Branch plays the game at a different speed than everyone else, and it is why he's so effective in space.

Georgia's Lengthy Drought of First Round Wide Receivers

Oct 9, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver A.J. Green (8) prepares for a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What would make Branch's first-round selection so historic is that it would be the first time in nearly 15 years that a Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver has been selected in the first round of an NFL Draft. The last player to do so was AJ Green, who was taken as the fourth overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2011 draft. Branch would've been about seven years old at the time.

Zachariah Branch has already etched his name in the Georgia football history books and has become the greatest transfer player of the Kirby Smart era. Adding a first round NFL Draft selection to his already impressive resume would only cement his legendary status in Athens that much more.

Branch will have an opportunity to increase his draft stock during the upcoming NFL Combine, which will begin in late February. The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23rd, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A TV network and start time for this event will be announced at a later date.