Lee Corso, Legendary College Football Coach, Set to Retire from College Gameday
Legendary college football coach turned analyst Lee Corso is set to retire from College Gameday.
One of the biggest faces in all of college football is former coach turned analyst Lee Corso. His famous headgear selection on College Gameday has become must-watch TV over the years, but that sacred tradition will be coming to an end this season. On Thursday, it was announced that Corso will be retiring from College Gameday during the week one broadcast this season.
Corso has been covering Gameday for 38 seasons is by all accounts a fan favorite. Prior to his time on the set, Corso was a head coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois. He finished with a career head coaching record of 83-85. He also had a stint in the USFL after his college head coaching career.
Countless college football fans tune in every weekend to College Gameday for a multitude of reasons, but there isn't a bigger reason than Corso's headgear pick. It started on October 5, 1996, prior to the Ohio State-Penn State game at Columbus, Ohio. Since then, Corso has made hundreds of predictions by placing a mascot head on his head.
Corso brought knowledge, entertainment, comedic relief and many things to the College Gameday set. He is legend for many reasons and his presence on the College Gameday desk will surely be missed when he officially hangs it up.
I think there's a part in every college football fan that hopes that at the end of the week one College Gameday broadcast, coach hits every fan tuning in with a "not so fast" and holds off the retirement just a little while longer. Regardless, a college football legend by all accounts.
