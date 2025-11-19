How Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Gunner Stockton Can Win the Heisman Trophy in 2025
Here is how Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton can earn a trip to New York and possibly win the Heisman Trophy this season.
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is one of sport's most iconic awards and has been home to some of college football's most legendary figures. As the 2025 regular season begins to wind down, the race for this year's award has begun to heat up.
This year, a handful of quarterbacks currently headline the odds as Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, Texas A&M's Marcel Reed, and Ohio State's Julian Sayin all appear to be frontrunners for this year's award. But there is another name that still has a chance to hoist this year's trophy.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton currently has the fifth-best odds to win this year's Heisman, and still has an excellent opportunity to do so. Though he has not produced record-breaking statistics this season, the Bulldogs quarterback has consistently turned in his best performances against his biggest opponents.
This includes last week's incredible performance against the 10-ranked Texas Longhorns, where Stockton accounted for as many touchdowns as incompletions on the way to a dominating 35-10 victory by the Dawgs.
So, as the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season begins to reach its end, what exactly does Stockton need to do to ensure that he is the recipient of this year's Heisman Memorial Trophy?
How Gunner Stockton Can Win This Year's Heisman Trophy
Stockton is currently in a unique position, as he will need "help" from others around him. For starters, the quarterback needs Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to lose a game. Luckily, the Hoosiers appear to be on a crash course to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship this season, which would be an extremely difficult matchup for Indiana.
Stockton would need Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin to also lose. The Buckeyes are set to face the Michigan Wolverines in week 14 this season, a team that they have not defeated in more than five years.
The next step for Stockton would be Georgia earning a spot in this year's SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs would need either Texas A&M or Alabama to lose one of their remaining regular season games, or would need a tiebreaker to help them do so.
Should the Bulldogs earn a trip to Atlanta, they would likely face either Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed or Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. If Stockton wins the head-to-head matchup and puts up impressive numbers, the quarterback will have an excellent chance at not only reaching New York City but also having a chance to be this year's Heisman recipient.
While Stockton's path to being Georgia's first Heisman winner in more than 40 years appears difficult, there is still a possibility that the Bulldogs' quarterback shocks the world and becomes the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner.