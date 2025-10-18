LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels - Key Moments and Big Plays
Live updates from the Georgia Bulldogs week eight college football matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a fierce regular-season matchup as the two top 10 programs look to earn a major win and continue their march to the College Football Playoff.
In last year's match, the Rebels stunned the Bulldogs and stifled their offensive approach en route to a 28-10 victory in Oxford. The loss was the Bulldogs' second of the 2024 season and nearly tanked the team's playoff chances.
A top 10 Matchup With Extremely High Stakes
This year, the Dawgs are looking to return the favor, as they host the undefeated Rebels in Sanford Stadium. Despite the fact that Georgia's home win streak is no longer intact, Sanford Stadium is still likely to provide some massive challenges.
Georgia is not without their own challenges; however, the Bulldogs are expected to be down a starter in the defensive backfield as safety, Kyron Jones, is currently battling a foot injury. The safety's absence will surely be felt by the Bulldogs' defense.
According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast is expected to be excellent "football weather" with a high temperature of 81° and a low of just 59°. There is currently just a 5% chance of precipitation.
With a win today, Georgia will extend a lengthy win streak against the Rebels in Athens that spans nearly three decades. The Dawgs will rely on a rowdy Sanford Stadium crowd to have an advantage over their opponents.
As these two top 10 SEC programs face off for one of the biggest games of the week, Bulldogs on SI is bringing you live coverage of the matchup as it occurs.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Live Updates:
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated periodically as the game continues. Kickoff for today's matchup is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m.