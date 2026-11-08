Live Updates: Georgia Football vs Ole Miss Football | Scores, Injuries and Behind the Scenes
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OXFORD, MS - Georgia football heads to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Trinidad Chambliss and the mighty Ole Miss Rebels, who defeated the Bulldogs last season in the Sugar Bowl.
The Bulldogs are currentlly ranked No. 2 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings and the Rebels are ranked No. 10 after road losses this season to Texas and Florida.
Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014. DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market. DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, GeorgiaFollow MattDeBary