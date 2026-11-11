Killer Dawgs - Georgia Football's Aggressive Defense Continues To Strike

ATHENS - Is anyone across college football playing better defense than the Georgia Bulldogs?

After a tough loss to Auburn, the Georgia football defense has been elite over the last two weeks with dominant performances over Florida and Ole Miss. They've given up just 15 points in the last two games with every point coming in the 4th quarter when the game was essentially over.

They're healthy, they're playing fast, and they've dominated the line of scrimmage. They're also creating turnovers and causing consistent chaos in the backfield.

The Dawgs took care of business against Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss Rebels over the weekend, sacking Chambliss five times while creating two turnovers. They attacked Chambliss in the passing game and shut down the Rebel's rushing attack, giving up just 66 rushing yards during their 42-7 blowout victory.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Kirby Smart had a lot to say about his defense's performance after the game.

"I was really proud of the whole defensive staff", Smart told reporters. "You know, Glenn (Schumann) does a great job. We played them twice last year and felt like we left a lot of plays out there. There's really only one way to play this guy. You either give him a lot of time and he gets you, or you give him less time and you try to get him, but he still may get you."

“He did a good job calling the game, and, our kids stuck to the plan. The plan was to possess the ball offensively on the line of scrimmage. They did that in the first half, and then stay aggressive on defense. The kids bought into that. I think speeding people's process up, making them uncomfortable. We're rushing better. We're covering better. And when you do that, sacks are usually fumbles. I think we had a fumble off of a sack, and that's a big part of the game, getting turnovers. And when you force sacks, you force turnovers."

The Bulldogs forced two turnovers in key moments against Ole Miss over the weekend. The Bulldog pressure forced Chambliss to throw pass directly to KJ Bolden after a promising drive at the end of the first half. In the second half it was safety Rasean Dinkins who created a turnover, forcing a sack fumble that he then recovered himself. Both turnovers were created by pressure eon the quarterback, something the Georgia defense has done consistently throughout the season. If they keep improving there they'll be tough to score on the rest of the way this season.