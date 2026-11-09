Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart Raves About New Superstar Talyn Taylor

ATHENS - Sophomore wide receiver Talyn Taylor has his breakout game for Georgia football.

The talented pass-catcher has been a dependable option in the passing game, but on Saturday night against Ole Miss, Taylor made a name for himself across the country, catching four passes for an eye-opening 140 yards and three touchdowns. His first catch led to an early Bulldog touchdown, and his next three catches ended with him in the end-zone.

The playmaking receiver from Illinois caught a Gunner Stockton bullet down the sideline in the first quarter that gave the Bulldogs an early 14-0 lead. Taylor hauled in the pass, kept his feet and balance, and then took off down the sideline for a 58-yard score.

Taylor's next catch and score came on an improvised Gunner Stockton play where the Bulldog quarterback found Taylor open in the end-zone after eluding multiple defenders in the backfield. When the play was up in the air, Stockton found Taylor. And it wouldn't be the last time.

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Taylor final catch came in the fourth quarter when the game was already put away. The Bulldogs were up 35-7 with 9:06 left in the game. The Bulldog offense still has their starters in and the full playbook available. On 1st and 10 from their own 35, Stockton dropped back and looked for Taylor down the field. He launched a beautiful ball that hit Taylor in stride for a game-ending 65-yard touchdown.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart had a lot to say about Taylor's big game after Georgia's dominant 42-7 win over Ole Miss.

"I'm happy for him," Smart told reporters. "He works his tail off. He was open again a couple times on some plays that we had designed. He was wide open. But it doesn't always work out that way. It was very similar to last week."

"But he's one of the hardest workers in practice I've been around," Smart added. "He runs the same speed all the time. People don't give him enough credit that he's stepped up as a gunner and done some things for KJ being out, which has been tremendous. So Talyn's a worker. He loves football. We love coaching him because he's a special talent at getting open.

Taylor currently leads the Bulldog offense with 25 catches for 426 yards and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a major big-play threat down the field due to his burst and ability to create separation at the top of his routes. His best football is still way ahead of him, but we got a great look at his potential this past weekend in Oxford.