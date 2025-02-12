LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
The Georgia defensive lineman's latest social media video will have Bulldog fans hyped for his upcoming 2025 season.
Though it may still be months away, preparations for the 2025 college football season are already underway as coaches and players begin their offseason quests for next year's national championship game.
With the 2025 season slowly on its way, the eagerness and excitement for college football's return has begun to rise. But one player, in particular, is adding to the enthusiasm of his fanbase with his latest social media video.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller is entering his fourth season with the Dawgs and is expected to be one of the team's most dominant defenders in the interior defensive line. With many high expectations, the lineman posted a hype video of his previous highlights to prepare fans for what will likely be his final collegiate season.
Miller finished the 2024 season with a career-high 27 total tackles and consistently wrecked plays opposing offenses interior line. His decision to return to Georgia for a fourth season will be a massive boost for Georgia's defense in 2025 and his fourth season with the Red and Black could be his best yet.
