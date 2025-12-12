Georgia QB Gunner Stockton Finishes Inside Top 10 in 2025 Heisman Trophy Voting

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has officially finished inside the top 10 for the 2025 Heisman Memorial Trophy race.

The 2025 college football season is nearing its end as teams all across the country gear up for their final matchups. With the season nearly set to reach its conclusion, numerous awards and honors have begun to pour in.

One of the most prestigious awards given to any collegiate player is the Heisman Memorial Trophy, an award given annually to the nation's most outstanding college football player. The trophy has been home to a litany of football legends and historic figures.

The four finalists for this year's award were Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton was unfortunately not included in the list.

Gunner Stockton's Official Placement in the 2025 Heisman Trophy Race

Sep 7, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles defensive back Eric Taylor (35) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Despite his omission as a finalist for this year's trophy, Stockton still received a nod in the final rankings before the reveal of this year's winner. According to reports, the Bulldogs quarterback finished seventh in total Heisman voting.

Stockton's finish is the highest by any Georgia quarterback since Stetson Bennett finished fourth in voting during the 2022 season. No player has taken the award home since running back Herschel Walker did so in 1982.

Throughout the 2025 season, Stockton has accounted for 2,691 passing yards, 492 rushing yards, and nearly 35 total touchdowns. His accuracy and toughness have also been the root cause of numerous big moments this season, including last week's SEC Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The quarterback's final ranking places him behind Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (6th) and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (5th). He did finish ahead of fellow SEC quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (8th). The remaining four finalists and their final placement will be announced at a later date.

While Stockton's 2025 season will not end in a Heisman Trophy, the Bulldogs' quarterback is still in a prime position to lead his team to its third national championship victory in five years. The Bulldogs will begin play in this year's College Football Playoff on Thursday, January 1st, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The winner of this year's Heisman Memorial Trophy will be announced on Saturday, December 13th, at approximately 8 p.m. ET. Coverage for this event will be made nationally available on ABC.