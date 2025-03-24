LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Goes Viral For Unique Trophy Case
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has a rather interesting trophy case that has recently gone viral.
Kirby Smart has become one of the most recognizable names in college football. After spending years under college football's most important figures, Nick Saban, the Georgia Bulldogs head coach has carved out an identity of his own within the sport.
Apart from old-school coaching, an occasional swearing on a hot mic, and, of course, winning. One of the most important aspects of Smart's identity is his iconic visor, which he has dawned for every Georgia football game since becoming the Bulldogs' head coach in 2016. The look has inspired countless fans to follow suit, making the iconic Georgia "G" on a visor synonymous with their team's head coach
It appears that Smart believes his visors are just as important to him as they are to his fans, however. As a recent social media post revealed that he has a trophy case filled with numerous visors, likely from previous games.
With numerous visors proudly displayed, Smart's iconic also serves as a strong reminder of the successes that the team has had under his tutelage. During his stint with the Bulldogs, Georgia has won three SEC championships, two national championships, and a handful of New Year's Six Bowl games. Should the Dawgs be able to continue their recent successes, Smart will likely need a bigger trophy case.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily