LOOK: Jordan Davis Shares Humorous Moment With Jalen Hurts Following Eagles' Win
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis shared a funny moment with quarterback Jalen Hurts following the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend, thanks to an impressive second-half comeback where the Eagles outscored their opponents by 19 points. The victory helped the Eagles move to 3-0.
The most notable moment from the contest, however, came on the final play of the game when the Eagles' defensive lineman Jordan Davis blocked Los Angeles' go-ahead field goal and returned it for a touchdown to secure a Philadelphia victory.
Following the game, Davis spoke with analyst Maria Taylor to recount the events of the game. The interview was then crashed by Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts, who began to praise Davis and his fellow Georgia Bulldog teammates.
"When I saw you and Jaen Carter line up next toghether, I said 'Them Georgia boys about to make a play.'" Hurts told Davis during the interview. Davis is one of many former Georgia Bulldogs currently on the Eagles' roster, while Hurts himself, played at Alabama for three seasons.
The two went back and forth about their college teams before Maria Taylor (also a former Bulldog) jokingly kicked Hurts out of the interview. The moment between the two Eagles' players perfectly encapsulated the fun, yet the passionate culture the Eagles share in the locker room illustrates why the team has had so much success over recent years.
Philadelphia will look to continue its successes throughout the remainder of the 2025 regular season in hopes of securing another Super Bowl victory.
