Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Reveals His Goals for QB Stetson Bennett
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reveals what his goals are for quarterback Stetson Bennett.
The Los Angeles Rams are less than a month away from the start of the 2025 season, as the team prepares for a handful of preseason matchups before the regular season begins. While preseason matchups are merely exhibition contests and do not affect a team's record, the Rams still have plenty of goals for their roster.
One player on the roster who has a handful of expectations and questions around him is quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has reportedly taken massive strides throughout the offseason. During a media press conference earlier this week, Rams' coach Sean McVay revealed his goals for Bennett as the offseason progresses.
"I just want to see him continue to do what he's done. Keep taking steps in the right direction," said McVay. "Most importantly, I've seen a guy who's enjoying it, who's totally immersed and present out on the field."
McVay and the Rams staff have been extremely positive about the progress Bennett has shown already. The Rams' head coach also added that part of what makes Bennett "fun" is his ability to create plays with his legs and instincts. Especially when plays go off schedule.
Bennett is expected to play a handful of snaps and showcase his progress during the Rams' preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for Saturday, August 9th, at 7:00 p.m. and coverage will be held on ABC.
