Major Target For Bulldogs' 2025 Recruiting Class De-Commits From Rutgers
After receiving an offer from the University of Georgia just a few weeks ago, this major prospect has de-committed from Rutgers
The college football recruiting cycle has many ups and downs throughout the calendar year with numerous players committing and de-committing from various programs. The latest player to make headlines in the recruiting world is Chase Linton, a 2025 defensive line prospect who just de-commit from Rutgers.
Linton's decision is a timely one as he has been committed to the Scarlet Knights since June of this year. However, the Georgia Bulldogs offered the talented prospect towards the end of July, which many believe is what ultimately led to Linton's decision just a few weeks later.
While Linton is not officially a member of the Dawgs' class and his recruitment is still very much in the air. The news of his de-commitment is an excellent sign for the Bulldogs who are hoping to land the highly talented prospect and continue building their 2025 recruiting class.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
Other Georgia News:
