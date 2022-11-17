Todd Monken's arrival in Athens has been one of the more pivotal hires in Kirby Smart's time with the program. In Smart's first four seasons as head coach, there always seemed to be something lacking from an offensive standpoint. Nothing made Georgia's offense stand out. When Monken arrived though, all of that changed.

Before Monken eventually became the team's offensive coordinator, the most points Georgia's offense ever averaged was in 2018 with 37.9 PPG. At one point the Bulldogs even averaged as low as 30.9 PPG in 2019. As soon as Monken arrived on campus, things started to turn for the Bulldogs.

In his first season in 2020, Georgia averaged 32.3 PPG, the following year that number was bumped up to 38.6 and now this season Georgia is averaging 40.6 PPG. The most in program history since 2014. Georgia also ranks third amongst all college football teams in total offense with 509.6 yards per game.

Georgia's offense has not only been putting points on the board in bunches but at an efficient rate as well. The Bulldogs currently possess the highest red-zone conversion rate, scoring 98 percent of the time when they reach the red zone, and have the third most red-zone trips. Only one red-zone trip has not resulted in points for the Bulldogs so far this season.

Monken's success stems further than just how they have faired holistically. Stetson Bennett has seen dramatic increases in his numbers as well. This season, Bennett has already set a new career high in passing yards, is completing his passes at a higher rate while also throwing the ball more than he ever has in his career, and is garnering attention for multiple national awards due to his performance on the field.

The Broyles award is handed out annually to honor the best assistant coach in college football. Monken, along with 50 other coaches, has been nominated for the award this season. He would become the second Georgia coach to take home the award. The last and first to do it was Brian VanGorder in 2003.

At the University of Georgia, Monken has created one of the most efficient and productive offenses in the entire country. All without his number one wide receiver this season, as AD Mitchell has been dealing with an ankle injury since week two. The second season in a row actually where Georgia's offense has been without their top receiver as George Pickens missed the majority of last season due to a knee injury, but yet neither absence resulted in an offensive drop-off.

Monken has jolted Georgia's offense in a dire time of need. The ability he has shown to continue to elevate the Bulldog's offense at a consistent rate while also helping Bennett elevate his offensive production over the past three seasons is what makes him worthy of taking home the Broyles Award at the end of this season.

