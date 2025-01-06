Malaki Starks Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision
Another Georgia Bulldog has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2024 college football season.
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future.
One of the players who has made a decision is safety Malaki Starks who has announced that they will be continuing their football career at the professional level and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Starks was a member of the Bulldogs 2022 recruiting class and made an immediate impact as a freshman with a spectacular interception in Georgia’s 2022 season opener against Oregon. From then on, the safety produced elite-level play and was a massive force in the Dawgs’ secondary throughout his career. His leadership and skillset will certainly be missed next season.
While seeing players depart from the Red and Black is always disappointing for Georgia fans. This player will almost certainly have the unwavering support of Dawgnation as they continue their football career.
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
