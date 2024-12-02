Malaki Starks Comments on Julian Humphrey's Transfer Decision
Georgia Bulldogs' safet Malaki Starks offered his thoughts on Julian Humphrey's transfer news.
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their SEC Championship bout against the Texas Longhorns, they will seemingly be doing so without one of their major contributors on defense. Cornerback Julian Humphrey announced that he would be entering the transfer portal following the Bulldogs eight overtime thriller against Georgia Tech on Friday night.
Bulldogs' safety Malaki Starks was asked about his thoughts on the news earlier this week during a team media presser. Starks commented that he felt the timing of Humphrey's decision was very interesting, but wished him the best.
"It's crazy timing I'd say." Said Starks, "It's a weird situation and I don't known what I'm allowed to say and what I can speak on. So, I wish him the best of luck and I'm ready to go back to work."
Humphrey's decision comes at one of the most important stretches of the Bulldogs' season as the team prepares for their fourth-straight conference title appearance and gears up for a chance at playing in the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns will face off in Atlanta this Saturday for the SEC Championship. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
