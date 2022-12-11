Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint: An Unsung Hero of Georgia’s Season

Georgia came out of the gates on fire this season offensively. They opened up the season by scoring 49 points against Oregon and it looked like the Bulldogs were in store for a massive season on offense. Then the very next week against Samford, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell hurt his ankle, resulting in him missing the next ten games of the season. A significant loss for Georgia and they would need guys to step up and help fill Mitchell's absence.

That's when Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint stepped up when Georgia needed him most. Typically, you will find Rosemy-Jacksaint on the boundary blocking his back end off because that's the type of player he is, but this year he did a little more than that for Georgia.

If you looked at Rosemy-Jacksaint's game log, it would probably be a little confusing how he was so impactful this season. He never had a 100+ yard receiving performance, but he did show up during the big moments of games and made timely plays. Anytime Georgia needed to move the chains on third down this season it seemed like Rosemy-Jacksaint was always the guy to get the job done.

A season like the one Rosemy-Jacksaint had this year is a big momentum boost for him. In 2020, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Florida Gators. He appeared in 13 out of 15 games last season but finished the year with seven catches for 94 yards. This year, he has 27 receptions, for 303 yards and two touchdowns through 13 games and still counting with the playoffs right around the corner.

It is the second season in a row where Georgia's number one wide receiver has missed most of the regular season. A year ago, George Pickens went down due to a knee injury and Georgia had to rely on the guys behind him to step up. This season Mitchell went down early in the year and the Bulldogs once again had to figure something out. Rosemy-Jacksaint helped soften the blow of losing a guy like Mitchell and he is a big reason why Georgia remained successful on offense.

Georgia does not possess the most depth regarding the wide receiver position, which is why Rosemy-Jacksaints contributions this season were so important. His numbers may not have been award-worthy or earth-shattering but there is a lot of value in having a guy who shows up every weekend to do his job and makes plays when you need them most.

