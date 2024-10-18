Matchup Rewind: Georgia Football's Last Meeting Against Texas
As Georgia prepares for its massive game with Texas, here is a recap of the last time the Bulldogs and Longhorns met.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set for a massive regular season battle as the Dawgs make the trip to Austin for the first meeting with Texas as SEC opponents. This will be just the sixth meeting between these two historic programs in a series that dates back to 1948.
Given that these programs do not meet that often, it has been a few years since they have played. The last meeting between these two programs took place in the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2018 season. The Longhorns bested the Dawgs that evening after jumping out to a 28-7 lead. Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger uttered the famous phrase "Longhorn nation, we're back." following the game.
Since then, both programs have gone through a multitude of changes. Texas has since hired head coach Steve Sarkisian and reached its first-ever College Football Playoff during the 2023 season. While the Bulldogs have dominated the college football world, winning back-to-back national titles along with a handful of other accolades in that time.
The Bulldogs will look to have different fortunes this Saturday in their rematch with the Longhorns. Texas is currently just over a four-point favorite to win this game and will be ranked No.1 in the country by the time these two teams play.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
