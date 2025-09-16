Memphis Head Coach Ryan Silverfield Takes Shot at Georgia Football Program
Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield took a shot at Georgia's football program.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of pushing for a college football playoff spot this season, and they helped their chances of that with a win over Tennessee on the road this past Saturday. Another program that is trying to land one of those playoff spots is Memphis, which is 3-0 on the season. However, if Memphis does make the playoffs, they probably don't want to see Georgia in the first round after what head coach Ryan Silverfield said about the Bulldogs.
Silverfield was discussing on his radio show how he goes about maintaining a standard within his program. In doing so, he elected to take a shot at the University of Georgia and Kirby Smart's program.
“Generally, on a Sunday afternoon when we meet with the team, we do two things,” Silverfield said. “We always start off with not our standard, always start out with a negative. And the not our standard is ‘Georgia wide receiver arrested for driving 900 miles per hour over the speed limit.’ That’s a weekly occurrence. So, that’s one we’ll show.”
Georgia certainly has had their fair share of driving related issues over the last couple of years. Several of which led to players leaving the football program. Coach Smart has mentioned a multitude of times that the program has done a variety of things to teach their players about safety on the road in hopes of getting players to stay out of trouble when driving.
Silverfield is doing what he can to make sure his team upholds the standard that he has placed at Memphis, and he clearly wanted to make an example out of the Georgia Bulldogs to make sure it doesn't happen at his program.
