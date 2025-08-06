Minnesota Vikings Undrafted Free Agent a Likely Candidate to Make 53-Man Roster
Minnesota Vikings undrafted free agent Ben Yurosek is likely to make the 53-man roster, per a Georgia coach.
The Georgia Bulldogs had yet another stellar draft class this year, as they had 13 players selected within the seven rounds. They also had a good number of players picked up off the undrafted free agency market and one of them is expected to make the 53-man roster.
Tight end Benjamin Yurosek was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings following the draft, and on their unofficial depth chart, Yurosek was listed as a potential third-string tight end on the roster. The depth chart isn't the only thing providing a positive insight into the former Bulldogs' future with the organization.
Georgia's tight ends coach, Todd Hartley, met with the media on Wednesday, and he said that Yurosek is being talked about for making the 53-man roster. So by all accounts, it seems like the Vikings might have found some value in the undrafted free agency pool.
Yurosek spent one season with the Bulldogs after transferring in from Stanford. Last season, he finished with 15 receptions for 185 yards. His best season came back in 2021 with the Cardinals as he finished the season with 43 receptions for 658 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bulldogs have made quite a name for themselves recently when it comes to developing tight ends. Brock Bowers is the headliner of the group along with other names in the NFL like Charlie Woerner with the Falcons, John Fitzpatrick with the Packers and Darnell Washington with the Steelers. Now it looks like Yurosek might join that list this season.
