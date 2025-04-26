New England Patriots Select Georgia Center Jared Wilson
New England Patriots select center Jared Wilson.
The second day of the 2025 NFL draft has officially kicked off and another Georgia Bulldog is off the board. The New England Patriots have selected Georgia center Jared Wilson in the third round of the draft.
Wilson declared for the NFL after starting just one season for the Bulldogs. Many had him labeled as the best center in the class despite a limited amount of college experience. The reason being is it is rare to find the athleticism Wilson possesses at the position.
Wilson backed up up long time Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran during the first couple of years in Athens and then earned the starting role in 2024. An injury kept him on the sideline for a few games, but when he was healthy, he was a reliable interior offensive lineman for the Bulldogs. Wilson also carved out playing time as a reserve during the 2023 season.
Coming out of high school, Wilson was rated a three-star prospect, the 450th-best player in the country, the 31st-best interior offensive lineman and the 23rd-best player in the state of North Carolina for the 2021 recruiting class, according to composite rankings.
Centers are not often taken early in the draft very often but when they have a frame and traits like Wilson, teams will are inclined to snag them earlier in the process. Georgia has created a reputation for producing coveted prospects in the draft and Wilson is another example of that.
Jared Wilson NFL Combine Results:
40 yard: 4.84
Vertical: 32.00"
Broad Jump: 9'04
Height: 6030
Weight: 310
Arm: 32 ⅜”
Hand: 10 ¾”
