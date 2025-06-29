Who Will Be the Next Commitment for Georgia Football?
Who will be the next player in the 2026 recruiting class to commit to Georgia?
The Georgia Bulldogs have gone on an absolute tear on the recruiting trail as of late. The Bulldogs have now gone seven straight days with landing a commit after James Johnson announced his commitment to the Dawgs on Saturday. So now the next questions is, who will be the next player to commit to Georgia?
The next Georgia target that is set to come off the board is PJ Dean. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 66th-best player in the country, the seventh-best defensive lineman in the class and the sixth-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to composite rankings.
Dean is set to decide between Georgia, Ohio State and South Carolina. The Gamecocks appear to be the biggest threat in this one but the Bulldogs seem to be a in a good spot too heading into that one.
Jireh Edwards is also set to come off the board this week as he will be committing on July 5th. The five-star safety prospect is being heavily pursued by Georgia but Alabama is also making things interesting. Georgia has recruited defensive backs in this class extremely well so far, so myabe they can keep that trend rolling.
With how things have gone as of late, it seems impossible that Georgia would have to wait this long for a commitment, but tight end Kaiden Prothro, running back Derrek Cooper and safety Tyriq Green all commit on July 12th. It could be a massive day for the Dawgs as they are in the mix for all three.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily