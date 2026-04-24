New Orleans Saints Select Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Christen Miller

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller has become the next Bulldog selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft is underway as numerous prospects eagerly await to learn which team they will be selected by and begin their professional careers. With so many prospects awaiting a selection, numerous collegiate teams are expected to be well represented.

One program that has already had multiple players drafted is the Georgia Bulldogs, and according to the latest development, the team has just had another player drafted, as defensive lineman Christen Miller has been selected by the New Orleans Saints as the 42nd pick in the draft.

Christen Miller's Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 9, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Ball State Cardinals during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Miller was a member of the Bulldogs 2022 recruiting class and was one of the few remaining players on the roster to have won a national championship. The defensive lineman quickly became a mainstay in Kirby Smart's defense and was a massive contributor for multiple seasons with the Dawgs.

Despite being eligible for the draft last season, Miller elected to return to Athens for one more year with the Dawgs. His decision did wonders for not only his career, but also helped the Bulldogs reach yet another College Football Playoff and win their second consecutive SEC Championship.

A defensive lineman that can disrupt both running and passing plays in the interior offensive line is an extremely valuable asset that can be utilized by nearly every team. Which makes Miller a fantastic fit for his new team

Not only has Miller's disruptive abilities at the line of scrimmage made him a highly touted prospect. His infectious personality and likability have also made him a fan favorite, and he will likely be loved by his new fan base.

With Miller off the board, the Bulldogs now have multiple players selected in this year's draft and the Dawgs once again appear poised to dominate another NFL Draft class. This year, there are more than 10 players eligible for selection.

As the 2026 NFL Draft continues to develop, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage from all the former Dawgs whose dreams are turning to a reality.