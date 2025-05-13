New York Jets Wide Receiver Arian Smith Officially Signs Rookie Deal
One of the rookies from the New York Jets 2025 draft class has officially signed their rookie contract.
With the 2025 NFL Draft concluded, this year's draft selections have begun signing their rookie deals as they prepare to start their careers at the professional level. The latest player to do so is New York Jets wide receiver Arian Smith, who has reportedly signed his rookie contract. There are currently little details on the value of this contract.
Smith was the Bulldogs' leading receiver for the 2024 season and has been renowned for his blazing speed and ability to stretch defenses vertically. His speed and ability to stress defenses vertically could take his new team's passing game to the next level, and he could have an extremely exciting rookie season.
Given that Smith is a massive vertical threat and possesses speed that few players in the league have, the rookie could make an immediate impact on his new team and could help a struggling franchise return to the playoffs.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Draft Results
First Round:
- Mykel Williams: San Francisco 49ers (Pick 11)
- Jalon Walker: Atlanta Falcons (Pick 15)
- Malaki Starks: Baltimore Ravens (Pick 27)
Second Round:
- Tate Ratledge: Detroit Lions (Pick 57)
Third Round:
- Dylan Fairchild: Cincinnati Bengals (Pick 81)
- Jared Wilson: New England Patriots (Pick 95)
Fourth Round:
- Arian Smith: New York Jets (Pick 110)
- Trevor Etienne: Carolina Panthers (Pick 114)
Fifth Round:
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Minnesota Vikings (Pick 139)
- Smael Mondon: Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 161)
Sixth Round:
- Warren Brinson: Green Bay Packers (Pick 198)
Seventh Round:
- Dan Jackson: Detroit Lions (Pick 230)
- Dominic Lovett: Detroit Lions (Pick 244)
Undrafted Free Agents:
- Xavier Truss: Denver Broncos
- Nazir Stackhouse: Green Bay Packers
- Chaz Chambliss: Minnesota Vikings
- Ben Yurosek: Minnesota Vikings
