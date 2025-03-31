NFL Analyst Says Tyler Warren Will Make More Big Plays Than Brock Bowers in NFL
NFL analyst Chris Simms says Tyler Warren will make more big plays than Brock Bowers in the NFL.
The NFL draft is less than a month away and one of the headlining prospects this year is Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. The former Nittany Lion is expected to be a first round pick this year and NFL analyst Chris Simms deciphered the difference between Warren and former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.
Bowers was a former first round pick himself in the 2024 NFL draft. The Las Vegas Raiders picked him up and the former Bulldog went on to have an incredible rookie season. Bowers is also considered by many to be the greatest tight end in college football history, but Simms thinks Warren does some things better than Bowers.
"[Warren] has better physicality than Brock Bowers,' Simms said. "He's not as good of a route runner as Brock Bowers, but he's better than Brock Bowers with the ball in his hand. Brock Bowers I think is going to have more catches than him in a lot of years because of what he does in that role. Tyler Warren I think will have more big plays at the tight end position, more yards per catch. But I don't think it's going to be like Brock Bowers 105 receptions. He's going to be more of a guy that's like, 'Hey he caught 70 and had 1,000 right?'"
In his rookie season, Bowers finished with 1,194 yards, 112 receptions for five touchdowns. Bowers also averaged 10.7 yards per reception. Bowers also led the league for most 20+ yard receptions by a tight end last season with 15.
For further context, last season at Penn State Warren finished with 15 20+ yard receptions. Bowers over his three years at Georgia recorded 15 in 2021, 17 in 2022 and 13 in 2023. Warren finished his five-year college career with 1,839 yards, 153 receptions and 25 total touchdowns. Bowers in three years at Georgia finished with 2,538 yards, 175 receptions and 31 total touchdowns.
