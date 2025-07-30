NFL Draft Analyst Tabs Georgia's CJ Allen as Best Linebacker in 2026 NFL Draft Class
NFL draft analyst Dan Brugler has tabbed Georgia's CJ Allen as the best linebacker in the 2026 NFL draft class.
There arguably isn't a position Georgia has developed at a higher rate on the football field than linebacker over the last 10 years. Since 2018, the program has had eight linebackers selected in the NFL draft and they have another on the roster who has first-round potential in the form of CJ Allen.
There is a debate over whether Allen is the best linebacker in next year's class or Texas' Anthony Hill, but NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic pinned Allen as his top linebacker for the 2026 NFL draft.
"Between his range, instincts and the fact that he dons Georgia’s No. 3 jersey, Allen brings back immediate flashbacks of Roquan Smith patrolling the middle of the defense in Athens," Brugler wrote. "Allen is quick to key, read and flow and shows the range to make plays outside the numbers. Although he isn’t the longest player, he can defeat blocks with quickness or force. Allen also hits like a ton of bricks without sacrificing his balance at contact, which makes him a reliable tackler."
Brugler notes that Allen needs to improve his playmaking when dropping into coverage, but that his best trait is his football awareness. Makes sense considering defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been raved about for how he develops linebackers from the cerebral side of things.
In 2024, Allen finished with 76 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. Georgia linebackers have often seen a major jump in production by their third year of playing in the system, so as Allen enters year three in 2025, it will be interesting to see if he follows suit.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily