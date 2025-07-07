NFL Executive Claims Buffalo Bills RB James Cook Isn't 'Elite Yet'
An NFL executive claims that Buffalo Bills running back James Cook might not be elite yet.
Former Georgia running back James Cook is coming off an impressive season with the Buffalo Bills. He finished the season with 1,009 rushing yards, 18 total touchdowns and averaged 4.9 yards per attempt. Cook also tacked on 258 receiving yards. The young running back has emerged as one of the top players at his position, but some people still have questions.
ESPN recently released an article ranking the top 10 running backs in the league with the help of scouts, NFL executives and coaches. Cook came in at number eight on the list after being an honorable mention on last year's list. The former Bulldog was described as "dangerous and explosive," by one NFL personnel executive. Another NFL executive had a different stance, though.
"He's perfect for that offense, with a quarterback that spreads things out.," an AFC executive said. "He's good in the passing game, catches the ball really well, good in open space. Not sure he's elite yet but he's really, really good."
Cook may not be in the tier of Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry but he has certainly proved he is one of the best running backs in the league.
This season will be Cook's fourth in the NFL, which is the final year of his rookie contract. Because of that, Cook has made it known that he is seeking an extension and could potentially hold out until a new deal is struck with the team, as he hopes to be paid like one of the top running backs in the league. Cook is set to make a little over $5 million this season.
