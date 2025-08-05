NFL Insider Suggests James Cook and Buffalo Bills May Not Be Far From a New Deal
According to an NFL analyst, the Buffalo Bills and running back James Cook may be closer to reaching a deal than people think.
Perhaps one of the more closely followed stories throughout the NFL offseason has been the ongoing contract negotiations between running back James Cook and the Buffalo Bills. As negotiations contiue, the Bills ball carrier has reportedly been sitting out of mandatory team practices in efforts to apply pressure on the organization.
But while Cook's refusal to participate in team practices may be alarming to fans, one NFL analysts believes that the two parties may not be as far apart in negotiations as one might think. Dianna Russini, an NFL Insider for The Athletic recently proclaimed via social media that she felt Cook and the Bills were closer to reaching a deal than some other notbale holdouts around the NFL.
"I don't get the sense the gap in negotiations between James Cook and the Bills is as large as other notable hold-ins around the league," wrote Russini. "Cook's decision to sit out Bills practices is designed to get this deal across the finish line. We'll see if the two sides can come to an agreement.
Cook's contract negotiations have been an ongoing saga throughout this offseason, with initial reports of the running back's desires beginning in February. Since then, the running back has repeatedly taken measures to ensure a new deal be made ahead of the 2025 season.
The Bills will begin their 2025 season in Buffalo when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 7th. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 8:20 p.m., and coverage will be aired on NBC.
