Comparing Kirby Smart's NFL Draft Production to Nick Saban
Like Tom Osborne at Nebraska and Bobby Bowden at FSU, Nick Saban turned Alabama into THE NFL factory in college football. Kirby Smart is doing the same at Georgia.
It's been a big week for Nick Saban. The now retired coach spent his weekend charming NFL fans during his appearance as an analyst for ESPN/ABC at the NFL Draft. Saban was a delight, providing insight that only he could to the players being drafted and educating football fans around the world.
It was also a historic weekend for Saban, as he passed legenday Nebraska coach Tom Osborne for third-most players drafted by a head coach. Only Penn State's Joe Paterno and Florida State's Bobby Bowden are ahead.
The huge success we've seen from Saban does make one wonder what his NFL Draft production looks like next to his most succesful pupil, Kirby Smart. In eight years, Smart has transformed Georgia into Alabama-east, winning two national titles and producing NFL talent at an unprecedented pace.
With eight more Bulldogs drafted in the 2024 edition of the draft, Smart has now had 63 players selected over eight NFL Drafts. For reference, Saban had 48 Alabama players drafted through his first eight drafts at the school (2008-2015). Paterno had 42 at Penn State (1967-1974).
Smart isn't showing any signs of slowing down either. He likely won't coach as long as Paterno or Bowden. Heck, he even admitted to Nick Saban that he wouldn't coach as long as Saban, but he'll continue to put up ridiculous draft numbers so long as he does continue. Carson Beck is poised to become Smart's second No. 1 overall pick in 2025 and Georgia is loaded with NFL talent.
