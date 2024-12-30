Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Discusses Georgia Quarterback Gunner Stockton
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman spoke about Bulldogs' quarterback Gunner Stockton.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their highly anticipated matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The winner of this game will advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinal and be one step closer to playing in the national championship.
As teams prepare for the matchup, coaches and players have begun meeting with media members to discuss the game. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was one of the first of the Irish to take questions and discuss a litany of topics.
One of the biggest topics Freeman offered his thoughts on was Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who will be making his first collegiate start in Wednesday's Sugar Bowl matchup. Freeman was asked how teams go about preparing for a player who has not played a lot of snaps up to this point.
"We utilize the game film that's there." Said Freeman. The Irish head coach also stated that he didn't think Stockton's play would create a massive overhaul in the Bulldogs' offensive game plan. "I don't think they're gonna change their offense completely because he is their quarterback."
Freeman, Stockton, and the rest of the Bulldogs and Irish will face off on Wednesday evening in New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
