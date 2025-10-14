Dawgs Daily

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Pokes Fun at Kirby Smart's Weight During Media Presser

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin took a jab at Georgia's Kirby Smart during a media presser earlier this week.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the third quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are just days away from their week eight contest as the two teams prepare to converge on Sanford Stadium for a top 10 matchup. This will be the 48th all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that Georgia leads 33-13-1.

While kickoff is still a few days away, the feud between the two teams' head coaches may already be heating up. Earlier this week, during a media presser, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was asked as whether he felt he or Kirby Smart burned more calories during a game due to their intense coaching styles. Kiffin used the question as an opportunity to take a shot at Smart's weight.

"I don't know, that's a good question. I walked by the TV and saw his [Smart's] press conference today, and it doesn't look like he's burned too many calories," said Kiffin

While his comments may be off-putting to Bulldog fans, the Rebels' head coach's remarks are likely more of a friendly jab than an ill-intended body-shaming attempt. Both Kiffin and Smart have repeatedly confessed their friendship for one another, and have each publicly admitted to keeping in touch throughout the season.

Smart and Kiffin's Immense History in College Football

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban (left), defensive coordinator Kirby Smart (center), and offensive coordinator Lane
John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Despite facing off as opponents for three years straight now, Kiffin and Smart are descendants of the same coaching tree as they were each coordinators at the University of Alabama under legendary head coach Nick Saban.

Smart served as defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide from 2008-2015, before taking the head coaching job with the Georgia Bulldogs. Kiffin, on the other hand, spent just three seasons with Alabama (2014-2016) before accepting the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic. He would assume head coaching duties for the Rebels ahead of the 2020 season.

While Kiffin's comments likely won't add any incentive for either team to win this Saturday, a retort from Kirby Smart could be expected should the Bulldogs leave Sanford Stadium with a win.

Georgia and Ole Miss will kick off their highly anticipated week eight matchup at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this game will be made nationally available on ABC.

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

