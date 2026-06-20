The Easiest Part About the Georgia Bulldogs' 2026 College Football Schedule

With the Georgia Bulldogs just months away from beginning their 2026 college football season, here are the easiest aspects of the team's schedule.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just over 75 days from the return of their beloved football team as the program continues to gear up for the start of the 2026 college football season. With anticipation in Athens rising, experts and analysts have begun taking a deep dive into the team's schedule.

Like all SEC teams, the Dawgs are schedule to play a total of nine conference games this regular season, and are looking to win their third consecutive SEC Championship matchup. With an extra conference matchup on the slate this year, the Dawgs' schedule is projected to be fairly challenging.

However, while there will be challenges this season, there are also some aspects of the team's schedule that make it very manageable for Kirby Smart and his staff. There is one factor however, that will prove to be very beneficial to Georgia's success.

The Easiest Factor of Georgia's 2026 College Football Schedule

Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of a NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Georgia won 55-0. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to the preseason top 25, there are just three programs currently ranked on the Dawgs' schedule. None of which Georgia is currently scheduled to face in consecutive weeks. While this could change as the season goes on, it is extremely unlikely the Dawgs face more than five ranked opponents this regular season.

For reference, Georgia faced a total of six ranked programs in 2025, and were subjected to back to back ranked matchups on two separate occasions during the season. Despite this, the Dawgs finished 11-1 on the regular season.

While an undefeated regular season will not be a simple task for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2026, the team's schedule is crafted in a way that is more conducive to Georgia doing so than many other members in the conference.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Football Schedule

Tennessee State at Georgia, Sept. 5 - (Kickoff at 3 p.m. ET)

Western Kentucky at Georgia, Sept. 12 - (Kickoff at 12:45 p.m. ET)

Georgia at Arkansas, Sept. 19 - (Kickoff at noon ET)

Oklahoma at Georgia, Sept. 26 (FLEX)

Vanderbilt at Georgia, Oct. 3 (EARLY)

Georgia at Alabama, Oct. 10 (NIGHT)

Auburn at Georgia, Oct. 17 (AFTERNOON)

BYE

Georgia vs Florida (Atlanta, GA), Oct. 31 (Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET)

Georgia at Ole Miss, Nov. 7 (FLEX)

Missouri at Georgia, Nov. 14 (FLEX)

Georgia at South Carolina, Nov. 21 (FLEX)

Georgia Tech at Georgia, Nov. 28 (FLEX)