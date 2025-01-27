Pair of Former Bulldogs Earn Trip to Super Bowl LIX Following Chiefs Victory
A pair of former Georgia Bulldogs are set to be playing in Super Bowl LIX following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in the AFC Championship.
For the third consecutive season, the Kansas City Chiefs have punched their ticket to the Super Bowl follwoing their close victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs' victory means that the Georgia Bulldogs will be well-represented in the big game.
Kansas City is home to former Bulldogs Mecole Hardman and Malik Herring, who have each been a major part of the team's previous Super Bowl victories. During last year's Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Hardman was the recipient of the game winning touchdown in overtime to give Kansas City their second consecutive championship.
This year's Super Bowl will mark the 24th consecutive season that the Dawgs will be represented in the big game and is one of the longest active streaks of any college program in the NCAA.
Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday, Feb. 9th in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Chiefs and Eagles are set for their Super Bowl rematch that took place just two years prior.
