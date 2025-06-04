Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Given Strong Odds to Win NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year
A pair of Georgia Bulldogs have been given extremely high odds to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award for the 2025 season.
The 2025 NFL season is just months away as fans prepare to see this year's rookie draft class in action for the first time. One of the biggest questions looming over the class is currently which rookies will take home the prestigious Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
According to FanDuel, the Georgia Bulldogs have a pair of former players who have an excellent chance of winning this year's award. Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker has the second-best odds (+700), while San Francisco 49ers EDGE Mykel Williams has the third-best (+1000).
Both Williams and Starks were first-round selections in this year's NFL Draft and have already garnered some heavy praise from fellow teammates and coaches respectively. The hype behind their upcoming rookie seasons has likely contributed to their strong odds for DROY.
Both Starks and Williams became rarities during their time at the University of Georgia as they each started for a Kirby Smart defense as a true freshman. The duo each contributed tremendously the team's 2022 national championship season, as well as their SEC Championship in 2024.
Williams and Starks' rookie seasons will each begin on Sunday, September 7th for week one of the 2025 schedule. Williams and the 49ers will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks, while Starks and the Ravens will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily