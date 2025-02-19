Philadelphia Eagles Draft Another Georgia Bulldog in Latest NFL Mock Draft
According to the latest NFL Mock Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to draft another Georgia Bulldog.
The 2024 college football season has ended, which means draft season has begun for hundreds of football players looking to take the next step in their careers. As players and teams prepare for the NFL Draft, many experts and analysts have begun giving their predictions as to where this year's batch of prospects will land.
In the latest NFL Mock Draft from NFL Media Analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to select Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks with the 32nd overall pick in the first round.
Starks was a three-year starter for the Georgia Bulldogs and played a crucial role in the team's success during its 2022 national championship season, as well as the Dawgs SEC Championship season in 2024. Throughout his collegiate career, Starks has consistently been labeled as one of the best safeties in the sport and has been predicted to be the first safety taken in this year's NFL Draft.
The Eagles have become synonymous with drafting Georgia Football players over the years and have experienced great success in doing so. With the help of six former Bulldogs, Philadelphia turned in a dominant performance in this year's Super Bowl LIX. The victory etched the team's name in football immortality, as it prevented the Kansas City Chiefs from completing a historic "three-peat".
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage times for this event will be released as further details emerge.
