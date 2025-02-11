Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Will the 2025 NFL Draft be the year we finally see the Atlanta Falcons select a Georgia Bulldog in the first round?
The 2024 football season has officially ended, which means the countdown to the NFL Draft is underway as hundreds of prospects look to achieve their dreams of playing football at the professional level.
With the draft on the horizon, questions surrounding this year’s class have begun to emerge. But for one fan base in particular, there is only one question that truly matters. The question of “will this be the year that the Atlanta Falcons finally draft a Georgia player in the first round?”.
Since 1966, the Atlanta Falcons have made more than 55 selections in the first round of the NFL Draft. However, none of those selections were players to come from the University of Georgia.
Many fans of the Georgia Bulldogs are also staunch supporters of the Falcons, which has made the franchise’s lack of Dawg selections exceptionally frustrating. Especially after seeing Atlanta’s conference rival, the Philadelphia Eagles win this year’s Super Bowl with so many former Bulldogs on the roster.
The Falcons currently hold the 15th pick in this year’s draft and have received a handful of projections for who they will select including Bulldog defenders, Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker. But whether or not Atlanta does select a player from the Dawgs will remain to be seen on draft night.
The first round of NFL Draft will be held on Thursday, April 24th with the ensuing rounds taking place throughout the weekend. Coverage for this event will be held on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.
