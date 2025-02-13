This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During 2025 College Football Season
As the Bulldogs prepare for their 2025 college football season, this impressive streak is in jeopardy.
The college football offseason has arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs have put their 2024 season to rest and are eagerly preparing for 2025. With months to go before the next season kicks off and another talented roster in Athens, the possibilities for the Dawgs are as abundant as ever.
Unfortunately, the abundance of possibilities also brings the potential for negative outcomes for Georgia in 2025. One of these negative outcomes could be the end of a nearly five-year streak.
Since the back half of the 2019 season, the Georgia Bulldogs have yet to be beaten in Sanford Stadium and have amassed a home win streak of over 30 games. The streak has allowed Bulldog fans to create one of the most hostile environments in college football for visiting teams.
But this streak is in jeopardy of ending in 2025 as some of the Bulldogs’ toughest opponents will be traveling to Athens. The Dawgs are scheduled to host Alabama and Ole Miss this season, the two teams which handed Georgia losses in 2024.
In addition, Georgia will host the Texas Longhorns for the first time in history. The Longhorns are once again expected to have a national title contending team and will provide a massive challenge for the Bulldogs.
The Dawgs will kick off their 2025 home slate on August 30th when the Marshall Thundering Herd travel to Athens. Georgia’s first SEC home game will be against the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 27th.
