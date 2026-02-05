Philadelphia Eagles Met with Georgia Football Defensive Player Ahead of NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly met with Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette ahead of the NFL draft.

Is it really the NFL draft season for the Georgia Bulldogs if the Philadelphia Eagles aren't being mentioned. The franchise has been one of the biggest benefits from Georgia's success under Kirby Smart by taking a handful of names from Georgia in the draft. To no surprise, it looks like this year might not be any different.

Since 2022, the Eagles have drafted six former Bulldogs: Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo and Smael Mondon. Dean, Davis, Carter and Smith have all become crucial pieces on defense and are a big reason why they are one of the most dominant units in the NFL.

The Eagles have even gone as far as to target former Bulldogs in the free agency market. Last offseason, the Eagles acquired former Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and then later picked up former safety Lewis Cine, who has since made a transition to the UFL.

The Bulldogs have another list of draft prospects this year and the Eagles appear to have already honed in on one of them.

Philadelphia Eagles Met With Georgia's Daylen Everette at Senior Bowl

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates with Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to James Simone, the Eagles met with former Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette while he was at the Senior Bowl.

The #Eagles met with Georgia CB Daylen Everette at the Senior Bowl, per source.



Everette is a projected mid round pick and would enjoy a reunion with his former Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/4V6QEJppC6 — James Simone (@JamesSimoneNFL) February 3, 2026

Everette was a multi-year starter for the Bulldogs. In four years at Georgia, Everette racked up 150 total tackles, five interceptions and five tackles for loss. He played in 55 games over four years and was a mainstay in the lineup for the final two years of his career. A player who brings a lot of experience with him to the next level.

There is still a ways to go in the draft process before organizations really start to make decisions on who they want to target in the draft. The NFL combine will be a big determining factor in that and college programs typically host a pro day as well for NFL teams to come and check out some prospects they are interested in.

If Everette can have strong performances at the combine and at Georgia's pro day, he might joining some former teammates in Philadelphia here soon.

The NFL draft will start on April 23rd and will continue through the 25th. It will take place in Pittsburgh. The NFL combine will start on Feb. 26th and will run through March 1st.

