Philadelphia Eagles Sign Former Giant and Georgia Bulldog, Azeez Ojulari in Free Agency
Over the past few years, the Philadelphia Eagles have become synonymous with the Georgia Bulldogs, as they have drafted and signed many former Bulldogs to their roster and relied on those same players in their multiple Super Bowl appearances.
According to reports, they are added to that plethora of Bulldogs turned Eagles by signing former Georgia EDGE rusher, Azeez Ojulari. Ojulari signs on a one-year deal for $4m, according to reports.
After spending his first four years in the league with the Giants, the former Georgia star will remain in the division, playing for the Super Bowl Champions in 2025.
This is just the second addition to the organization from the Georgia progam in recent weeks. The Eagles just recently added Gummy Van Gorder to the staff as well. VanGorder is a State of Georgia native and has served as the Bulldogs' quarterbacks coach since the 2019 season. He has played a major role in the development of Bulldog quarterbacks such as Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, and many others.
Ojulari was a second round pick out of Georgia. He struggled with injury in his first several seasons in the NFL, but when available, was more than effective rusher. He won't be asked to do too much other than with an Eagles roster that despite it's losses through free agency, is still exceptionally deep along the defensive line.
Ojulari reunites with former Dawgs Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo, and Lewis Cine.
Ojulari recorded 22.0 sacks during his four-year stint with the Giants. He comes to the Eagles on a "show me" contract to the rest of the league for one season.
