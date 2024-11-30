PHOTOS: Georgia Wins Overtime Thriller vs Georgia Tech
After being down 17-0 at halftime, Georgia has officially esacped the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. The two teams went to a two-point conversion showdown and accumulated up to eight total overtimes and it was Georgia that got the final answer. Georgia also saved their 30-game home win streak after their big-time comeback.
Here are the sights and sounds from the insane thriller.
Georgia is set to play the winner of Texas vs Texas A&M in the SEC Championship game next Saturday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Lucky for Georgia, they get eight days of rest before their next game after a gruesome eight ovetime affair against Tech. Now, they look to solidify their College Football Playoff hopes. According to the College Football Playoff Calculator, Georgia has a 98% chance of making the CFP even with a potential loss in the SEC Championship. A win in Atlanta would obviously clinch a top-4 seed — likely No. 2 overall — and a first round bye in the playoffs.
Georgia will need to patchwork it's defense ahead of any playoff runs first. They've struggled agianst the run for true straight weeks.
