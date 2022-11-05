Player Props for Georgia vs Tennessee
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at home today. The most anticipated matchup weekend with high stakes on the line. The Bulldogs settling in as a 9-point favorite heading into the game.
The Tennessee Volunteers bring in a potent offense with playmakers all over the field such as wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and quarterback Hendon Hooker. Their high-octane offense will look to overcome the Bulldogs' highly-ranked defense and an electric Sanford Stadium crowd.
So, with Georgia closing in on their matchup with Tennessee, what are some of the player props available for you to wager on perhaps?
Georgia vs Tennessee Player Props courtesy of PrizePicks.com
- Stetson Bennett - Total passing yards (290.5)
- Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing Yards (11.5)
- Stetson Bennett - Passing Touchdowns (2.0)
- Stetson Bennett - Total Completions (22.5)
- Brock Bowers - Total Receiving Yards (63.5)
- Brock Bowers - Total Receptions (5.0)
- Ladd McConkey - Total Receiving Yards (50.5)
- Ladd McConkey - Total Receptions (4.5)
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 5th, 2022
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: CBS
- Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Read More
The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.
How to Listen
The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.
You Might Also Like:
- Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee
- Georgia to Honor Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi During Matchup with Tennessee
- WATCH: Georgia Releases Trailer for Tennessee Game
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.