Skip to main content

Player Props for Georgia vs Tennessee

Georgia comes into their matchup against Tennessee as the point favorite, what are some of the player props available for you to wager on perhaps courtesy of Prize Picks?

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at home today. The most anticipated matchup weekend with high stakes on the line. The Bulldogs settling in as a 9-point favorite heading into the game. 

The Tennessee Volunteers bring in a potent offense with playmakers all over the field such as wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and quarterback Hendon Hooker. Their high-octane offense will look to overcome the Bulldogs' highly-ranked defense and an electric Sanford Stadium crowd.

So, with Georgia closing in on their matchup with Tennessee, what are some of the player props available for you to wager on perhaps?

Georgia vs Tennessee Player Props courtesy of PrizePicks.com

  • Stetson Bennett - Total passing yards (290.5)
  • Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing Yards (11.5)
  • Stetson Bennett - Passing Touchdowns (2.0)
  • Stetson Bennett - Total Completions (22.5)
  • Brock Bowers - Total Receiving Yards (63.5)
  • Brock Bowers - Total Receptions (5.0)
  • Ladd McConkey - Total Receiving Yards (50.5)
  • Ladd McConkey - Total Receptions (4.5)

How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee

  • Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 5th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_19334696
News

Kirby Smart Joins Gameday to Talk Defending Tennessee, Nolan Smith, and More

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19336816
News

Kirk Herbstreit Talks About Georgia Feeling Disrespected

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_17197435
News

Sharp Money Moving UT vs UGA Betting Line Late Saturday

By Brooks Austin
20221008_AJW_FB_AUBURN_4135
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! Georgia vs Tennessee

By Jonathan Williams
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_2692-X2
News

Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee

By Brooks Austin
36EC4976-C22C-4AF3-B562-9E80B2BAD433
News

Georgia to Honor Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi During Matchup with Tennessee

By Christian Goeckel
4756674E-4A7D-416A-B907-FC44B5F4D4E9
Football

WATCH: Georgia Releases Trailer for Tennessee Game

By Jonathan Williams
E6SB3HSUI5AKXDDBQAJFGW2QWI
Football

Players to Know for the Tennessee Volunteers: Jalin Hyatt

By Scott Green