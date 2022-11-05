Player Props for Georgia vs Tennessee

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at home today. The most anticipated matchup weekend with high stakes on the line. The Bulldogs settling in as a 9-point favorite heading into the game.

The Tennessee Volunteers bring in a potent offense with playmakers all over the field such as wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and quarterback Hendon Hooker. Their high-octane offense will look to overcome the Bulldogs' highly-ranked defense and an electric Sanford Stadium crowd.

So, with Georgia closing in on their matchup with Tennessee, what are some of the player props available for you to wager on perhaps?

Georgia vs Tennessee Player Props courtesy of PrizePicks.com

Stetson Bennett - Total passing yards (290.5)

Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing Yards (11.5)

Stetson Bennett - Passing Touchdowns (2.0)

Stetson Bennett - Total Completions (22.5)

Brock Bowers - Total Receiving Yards (63.5)

Brock Bowers - Total Receptions (5.0)

Ladd McConkey - Total Receiving Yards (50.5)

Ladd McConkey - Total Receptions (4.5)

How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee

Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 5th, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 5th, 2022 Game time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

