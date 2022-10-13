Vanderbilt started off the season relatively hot as they won their first two games of the season and averaged 52.5 points during that stretch. The Commodores currently hold a record of 3-3 and have already earned more wins than they did a season ago.

While Vanderbilt might not be as competitive as head coach Clark Lea would like to be in conference play, this 2022 squad does have some playmakers on the roster. Here are some players to know for Vanderbilt:

AJ Swann, QB

The Commodores originally went with Mike Wright at quarterback to start the season but the true freshman Swann has seemed to take over the offense as of late. In five games, Swann has thrown for 848 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 63 percent of his passes. He also has done a good job of protecting the football as he has gone through his first five games without throwing an interception.

Swann doesn't scramble out of the pocket like Wright tends to do with regard to being a runner, but he's efficient from inside the pocket as a passer. However, he has a unique ability to extend plays outside the pocket with his legs and throw on the run. He may be young but he has shown this season that the bright lights don't phase him.

Re'Mahn Davis, RB

Davis has been doing it all for the Commodores out of the backfield. He's been getting the bulk of the carries on offense while also being pretty efficient on the ground. This season, Davis has 108 rushing attempts along with 507 rushing yards, four touchdowns and averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He also has 110 receiving yards on 17 receptions and two touchdowns through the air.

Vanderbilt's running game is fueled by Davis and they rely on him to do a lot of things on offense. With a true freshman playing quarterback, Davis is a player the Commodores look to lead on offense and he has put together a pretty solid season thus far.

De'Rickey Wright, DB

Wright has been the Commodore's best playmaker on defense. He has three interceptions on the season which leads the team and is also fourth on the team in tackles. Wright is a veteran player in the secondary as this is his third season playing SEC football and it shows on the field. Vanderbilt doesn't force a lot of turnovers on defense but when they do, it's typically coming from Wright making plays in the secondary. He impacts the ball while it is still in the air and is a dangerous player when lurking down the field.

