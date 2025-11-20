Players to Watch for the Georgia Bulldogs vs Charlotte
Players to keep an eye on this weekend for the Georgia Bulldogs in their game against Charlotte.
The final home game of the regular season has officially arrived for the Georgia Bulldogs. The Charlotte 49ers are coming into town, as Georgia is also down with its conference schedule. Obviously, this is not a highly anticipated matchup this weekend as Georgia will likely handle business.
With that said, though, that does mean there is a good chance for some of the younger players to get some playing time this weekend. So here are a few names Georgia fans should keep an eye on this weekend against Charlotte.
CJ Wiley, WR
Wiley was part of the loaded 2025 wide receiver class. He hasn't seen the field much this season due to Noah Thomas and Colbie Young being on the roster, but when Colbie Young suffered an injury against Ole Miss, Wiley started to get rotated in every now and then. Wiley is the future at the position as both Thomas and Young are set to leave the roster this offseason, so seeing him make some plays this weekend would be reassuring to Georgia fans that Wiley will have that spot in good hands next season.
Georgia Football Players Fans Need to Know
Dominick Kelly, CB
Kelly has gotten some playing time this season in mop-up duty and the times that he has been on the field, he has been very impressive. Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson will more than likely have the starting cornerback jobs locked down next season, but Kelly has all of the tools in the world to earn playing time next season. If you want a fun player to watch during the second half of this weekend's game, just watch No. 24.
Sacvoie White-Helton, WR
Georgia has seen what an extra playmaker at wide receiver can do for an offense in the form of Zachariah Branch. The next in line to take that role over is White-Helton. He has returned punts, caught screens and made plays after the catch already this season in the limited amount of playing time he has gotten. White-Helton has some gamebreaker ability to him, so watch out for him when he is on the field.
Rasean Dinkins, DB
Dinkins is another young player who has seen the field quite a bit this season. The important thing to know about Dinkins is that he was a summer enrollee. He didn't get to Athens in January like a lot of these players did. He was recruited as a safety coming out of high school, but it looks like he might have some ability to play STAR as well. A versatile player in Georgia's secondary who looks like he might have the potential to be a special player.