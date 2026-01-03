Potential Transfer Portal Target for the Georgia Bulldogs

A potential transfer portal target that the Georgia Bulldogs could potentially land.

Georgia football remains active in the transfer portal, and USC defensive lineman Devan Thompkins has become a notable name on the Bulldogs’ radar as they look to strengthen their defensive front. Thompkins is widely regarded as one of the top available prospects and is currently ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the transfer portal, drawing heavy interest from elite programs across the country.

Thompkins has five schools that currently stand out in his recruitment: Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, and Ohio State. The list underscores the level of competition Georgia faces, as each program is known for developing NFL-caliber defensive linemen. Thompkins’ ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage and provide versatility along the defensive front makes him an attractive fit in multiple schemes.

USC Defensive Lineman Devan Thompkins a Potential Target for Georgia

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) is pressured by Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) during the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For Georgia, the potential addition of Thompkins comes at a critical time. With ongoing roster turnover due to the NFL Draft and transfer portal movement, there is uncertainty surrounding what the Bulldogs’ defensive line will look like next season. Georgia has consistently relied on dominant line play as the foundation of its defense, and adding a proven, high-upside transfer could help maintain that standard.

If the Bulldogs are able to secure Thompkins’ commitment, it would be a huge addition to Georgia’s defense, immediately boosting depth, experience, and overall production in the trenches. Landing one of the top defensive linemen in the portal would further signal Georgia’s intent to remain among the nation’s elite heading into the upcoming season.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Tracker

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*

More from Bulldogs on SI: